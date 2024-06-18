  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Data drain caused by background apps, not telcos — NCC

Boluwatife Omotayo

June 18, 2024

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), through its Consumer Affairs Bureau, has refuted the claim that telecommunication companies are draining the data bundles of Nigerians.

It said this amidst the increased complaints from subscribers about how their data subscriptions are getting depleted quickly. According to the commission, active background apps and malware are usually to blame.

The NCC identified seven factors causing data depletion for mobile subscribers. It stated that some apps continue to consume data even when the users are not actively using them. “Background data usage can quickly add up and deplete your data allowance,” it said.

It noted that automatic updates for apps, operating systems, and other software could consume significant data. According to the NCC, GPS and other location services like Google maps can consume a lot of data. In addition, the regulator highlighted that advertisements also use up data. “These ads can consume data even if you don’t interact with them,” it stated.

The commission also identified roaming as one of the factors that could lead to data depletion. “If you travel abroad and use your phone, you may be subject to data roaming charges, which can quickly add up and deplete your data allowance.”

According to the NCC, malware and viruses can consume data without the user’s knowledge. “If you suspect that your phone has been infected, it’s important to remove the malware as soon as possible.”

Finally, the commission noted that excessive usage is another reason for data depletion. “If you use your phone to stream videos or music, download large files, or use data-intensive apps for a long time, your data limit can quickly be depleted,” it added.

The NCC advised that subscribers monitor their data usage to reduce incidences of data depletion by turning off background data usage for specific apps and switching off automatic updates.

It further recommended disabling location services for some specific apps and installation of ad-blockers to stop unsolicited advertisements,

