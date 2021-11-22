Coven Works becomes official start-up partner for AIM 2022

Coven works Inc., a Lagos based firm has become the official start-up partner to provide a platform for Nigerian start-ups to participate in the 11th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM).

The AIM themed “Investments in Sustainable Innovation for a Thriving Future” is scheduled to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, EXPO 2020 Dubai, and UAE from the 29-31st of March 2022.

Sola Amusan, founder of Coven Works expressed delight in the partnership and the opportunities the collaboration will offer to the Nigerian startups ecosystem.

“Partnering with AIM was a highly welcome idea when it came to seeking a partner and organization that is a well-known investment platform in Dubai, one that supports small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) and startups to maximize their potential, expand their network, and grow globally. Our shared belief is to empower startups, especially those in Nigeria, to achieve more,” Amusan said.

He noted that startups play a major role as engines of employment, innovation and growth and AIM will serve as a platform to provide support in bringing them to investors and potential partners from other parts of the world.

Walid Farghal, Director General of the Annual Investment Meeting noted the need to support SMEs and startups because of their major contribution in economic growth.

“In these challenging times, it is imperative to provide startups and SMEs with the maximum support they need, as they contribute so much to economic strength and development globally. Through our partner Coven Works Inc, we are expanding this opportunity to the vibrant startup ecosystem in Nigeria. Their participation will serve as a vital tool to receive support from the global investment community and investors,” Farghal said.

According to the Director, the annual investment meeting will provide the opportunity for startups to promote their products, learn about growth strategies and promote their ideas and services while he also noted that AIM will pick winners in every corner on every continent and make them powerful enough to take on the lead in their field.

PAIM will run a Startup Pitch Competition which will hold both virtually and physically and is open for different startup sectors. The competition consists of the Pre-seed, Seed, and Series A and startups will pitch to an audience of potential investors, partners, government officials, and industry experts.

Startups for the pitching competition are to sign up on https://bit.ly/aim2022 or aim2022@covenworks.com

AIM 2022 will offer a deep investment promotion program with the aim of a dynamic roadmap to economic recovery by providing opportunities, reshaping strategies, and building key partnerships to fasten global progress. Participants will stand the chance to know about the latest investment trends, exhibit information on their investment opportunities, conduct Investment Destination Presentations, and organize specific meetings with targeted investors through the various AIM Networking functions.

Coven Works Inc. is a firm that helps companies and individuals to find technical workers who can build products or work integrated IT teams.