Bulb Africa targets young tech admirers in 4th fellowship cohort

Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 that are interested in gaming skills in data analysis, quality assurance, product design, or product management, can now apply for the 4th cohort of the Bulb Fellowship.

The 4 months training program begins on Friday, April 1, 2022. Participants will be provided stipends as they learn and have the option to sign up for the Bulb Institute Internship Programme attached to the Fellowship where they will gain hands-on experience and begin building their careers as product designers, product managers, and software engineers.

“Africa can take advantage of the global high demand for technology talents as unemployment in Nigeria has reached 33% according to the International Labor Organization (ILO),” Wande Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of The Bulb Africa “Through technology, the fellowship program helps to bridge the talent gap on our continent.

The World Bank says that 60% of the unemployed in the country are between the ages of 15 and 35. We set out with the Fellowship at the Bulb to equip that unemployed population with relevant tech skills and ensure that both startups and established organizations have quality human resources that make their businesses viable and sustainable.”

Modupe Durosinmi-Etti, Program Director at The Bulb Africa, noted that the Fellowship programme was carefully designed and all the tracks confer skills that are in demand in the workplace.

For this new cohort, we introduced tracks that do not require coding skills for individuals that are interested in non-technical roles in the ecosystem. Our graduates have gone on to secure well-paying jobs at local and international organizations and in this economy with lots of low-paying jobs, this is an opportunity to change the earning power of young Africans,” said Durosinmi-Etti.

Bulb Africa has received over 5500 applications since its first cohort in 2020. The successful applicants got paid as they learnt their desired skills and received immediate internship placements. These benefits are also available to applicants of the fourth cohort.

Valentine Madu, Graduate of the Fellowship and now DevOps Engineer, said the programme was the perfect launchpad for his career in DevOps Engineering.

In the space of six months, I got useful knowledge that has launched me into my present career path which I am currently excelling at. I’m firmly of the opinion that the fellowship offers its fellows a well-rounded education,” Madu said.