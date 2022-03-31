Treegar enters Nigeria’s fintech space to ease investment in stocks

Determined to make investment in global stock markets affordable and easy for Nigerians, Treegar Global Investment, said it is offering Nigerians the easiest and most affordable way to invest in the US Stock Market.

The fintech company enables users to buy and sell local and U.S stocks directly from their mobile phones with a minimum of $1.

Ariyo Raji, co-founder, Treegar, said the global investment platform is designed to simplify the seemingly overly-complex finance world, demystify financial investments, get people to step out of investment fears and take charge of their finances.

According to Raji, the platform is founded on the premise that investment should be easy and accessible to all.

“Treegar is not just an investment platform. We want to make investing a lifestyle for Africans. We will continue to innovate and push out value-added offerings that drive financial literacy, wealth generation, and build the culture of investing in Africa,” Raji said.

Raji further said that with as little as $1, anybody with a Bank Verification Number (BVN) can simply tap and invest through the Treegar platform.

“Nigerians now have the opportunity to buy and sell stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ and the Nigerian Stock Exchange through the Treegar app. Treegar already has work in the pipeline to roll out in Kenya, Uganda and DRC in the forthcoming months,” Raji said.

On the security of the platform, Ayo Ogunlowo, co-founder and CEO of Treegar, said major compliance and technical requirements have been incorporated in partnership with secured payment gateways, proven identity verification companies and a host of other anti-money laundering entities.

Ogunlowo further said that accounts for trading US stocks are insured for up to $500,000 by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

“The platform is truly set to break exclusivity and democratise access to the US Stock market”, he said.

As a regulatory compliant company, Treegar has partnered with Alpaca, a US-based broker in global digital trading, and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).