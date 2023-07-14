Bard includes Swahili to languages, adds new features

Bard, a conversational messaging Artificial Intelligence (AI) service owned by Google has added additional features and also 40 new languages including Swahili to enhance user experience and creativity.

According to Google, Swahili remains the first African language to be included in 59 new countries and territories.

This languages extension aims to allow users access the conversational AI platform in their preferred language with text-to-speech also enabled in 8 languages.

The expansion according to Google bring Bard to most countries of the world and widely spoken languages including Swahili, Chinese, German, Spanish, Arabic,Hindi, and Spanish.

“Dorothy Ooko, head of communications and public affairs, SSA, Google commenting on the milestone said,” We are excited that this is Bard’s largest expansion to date . We see its global availability as a great democratiser of knowledge.

“That is why we created Bard to help you explore that curiosity, augment your imagination and ultimately get your ideas off the ground, not just by answering your questions, but by helping you build on them.”

Also, new updates was also introduced to make the Bard experience more interactive and user-friendly.

Listen to Responses

The ‘Listen to Responses’ feature provides an auditory dimension to Bard’s responses, making it particularly useful for gaining accurate pronunciation or understanding a script, with just a simple click on the sound icon.

Read also: Futuretech partners Criteo to expose Open Web for limitless Online, measurable advertising

users can now also adjust Bard’s responses by changing the tone and style of its responses to five different options like simple, long, short, professional or casual, offering a tailored interaction to match individual needs.

While this feature has been initially launched in English, Google disclosed that plans are underway to extend it to other languages, broadening its accessibility to users around the globe.

Pining and renaming conversation

Users can now pin and rename their conversations with Bard, making it easier to revisit conversations that contain important information or ideas later.

Through the export code to more places feature, users can now export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab, making it easier for users to share their code with others or use it in other projects.

Sharing responses

Users will also be able to share responses with friends using shareable links, making it easier to collaborate on projects or get feedback on ideas. Also launched is the feature allowing users to upload images with prompts to Bard.

Meanwhile, the company said the conversational AI platform seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of Google’s large language models which draws on information from the web to provide responses.

The company stated that Bard may occasionally make inaccurate statements in response to user prompts as an experimental technology.