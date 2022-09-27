Audiomack’s Premier Access feature rewards music lovers, boost revenue

Audiomack’s Premiere Access feature has rewarded music lovers by enabling artists to grant fans early listening and boosting the company’s revenue in less than a month after it was launched.

Premiere Access is a first-of-its-kind feature that allows artists to reward their biggest fans by making a yet-to-be-released song or album available on Audiomack before its wide release.

According to Audiomack, it recorded a groundbreaking result with Nigerian rapper Laycon.

Audiomack disclosed that Laycon’s song ‘God Body V2’ generated 5x revenue vs streaming alone.

Jason Johnson, vp of Brand Marketing & Brand Strategy for Audiomack Africa said,”As a leading player in the music industry, we recognized the opportunity and obligation to enable creators to explore diverse means of monetization and help realize the financial potential of their work. This feat recorded with Laycon is a testament to more wins we aim to realize with artists that take advantage of the Premium Access feature.”

Also, the streaming platform explained that Premiere Access provides a new way for artists on Audiomack to generate revenue beyond the traditional form of streaming.

“Now, artists can upload their work to Audiomack, select the Premiere Access feature if they are enrolled in the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), and select the period of exclusivity for their release’s supporters. The Premiere Access feature was launched with Laycon and several other top-performing artists such as Nigerian super producer Pheelz, Starboy Producer and DJ Tunez and U.S. singer Almira Zaky,” Audiomack stated.

Similarly, Audiomack noted that it found that over half of all independent artists using the Supporters feature have increased their earnings by at least 30 percent on direct fan contributions, adding that since the feature’s launch eight months ago, over 25,000 artists on the platform have received direct support.

Meanwhile, to be eligible for supporters, artists must apply for and gain access to the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), or distribute their music to Audiomack through one of many participating partners, including but not limited to Warner Music Group, Amuse, AudioSalad Direct, DistroKid, EMPIRE, FUGA, Stem and Vydia.