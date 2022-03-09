Asus releases Zenbook, Vivobook brands of laptops

ASUS has announced the release of its Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401EA) as well as its VivoBook Pro devices into the market.

With this new model, ASUS offers a slim, light and ultra-versatile convertible laptop equipped with a 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen, which has a 16:10 aspect ratio to give you a bigger visual workspace than a standard 16:9 display.

The latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors power the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. With up to 16 GB RAM and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, the storage of this device relies on an SSD up to 1 TB, giving all-round performance for smooth multitasking and effortless productivity.

An ASUS Intelligent Performance technology present in the laptop allows it to be regulated between work and leisure mode with maximum performance.

It has a cinema-grade 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and is PANTONE Validated for ultra-vivid, ultra-accurate colors.

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED displays have a 0.2 ms response time – the fastest of any laptop, and 50x faster than the average laptop LCD display.

Specially designed for content creators and consumers with the creative edge, the ASUS’ VivoBook Pro OLED series have powerful performance and clever technology, featuring industry-first innovations such as ASUS Dial and a touchpad that can support the stylus.

The VivoBook Pro OLED has 14-inch/16-inch variant – VivoBook Pro 14X OLED and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED. They feature a 14-inch or 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display, AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

The VivoBook Pro 14X has a WQXGA resolution, 2880×1800 pixels while the VivoBook Pro 16X OLED features a 3840×2400 pixels and a 6:10 aspect ratio. Both are 400 nits bright and offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour space coverage.

The ultra-sharp OLED displays with up to 4K resolution and up to 400 nits of brightness deliver clear and lifelike colours and images in every situation.

This model runs a long battery life of up to 9 hours. With a weave finish and dual-fan cooling system with ASUS IceCool Plus that ensures the right working temperature, it weighs just 1.45 grams and is 17.9 millimetres thick.