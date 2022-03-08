Lost, burnt WASSCE certificate now digitally retrievable – WAEC

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has assured candidates that they can get a replacement of their lost, burnt and/or damaged West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) certificates through digital retrieval medium.

Patrick Areghan, the head of national office of WAEC made this known on Monday, march 7, at a media briefing on the examination body’s 70th council meeting that is billed to hold at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on March 14 to 28.

According to Areghan, “WAEC is about to launch a digital avenue of retrieving lost original certificates issued to its candidates.”

The WAEC officer reiterated that the result retrieval would be made seamless for anyone who misplaced, lost certificates to fire incidents, and/or had old results missing in any form.

He affirmed that the transformation of the examination body from analogue to digital platform has made its activities and resulted in processing easier online.

Besides, Areghan disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare the WAEC 70th annual council meeting open. And that Ngozi Azuka Osarenren, an eminent scholar from the Educational Foundation Department of the University of Lagos will deliver a lecture.