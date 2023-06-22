ASUS releases world’s slimmest 13.3-inch OLED laptop

ASUS, a multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics manufacturer has launched the new Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) it tagged the world’s slimmest .

During the unveiling Wednesday in Lagos, Simplice Zaongo, ASUS Country Manager for English Speaking Africa, highlighted the laptop’s lightweight design, sustainability, and performance, enabling users to accomplish more with less.

“The Zenbook S 13 OLED stands out with its remarkable features. It has a slim profile of just 1cm and weighs 1kg. Despite its compact size, this laptop offers uncompromising performance, connectivity, and battery life. It takes the renowned qualities of ASUS’s ultraportable design, sustainability, and on-the-go performance to new heights, proving that less can indeed be more,” Zaongo said.

Emphasising the laptop’s environmentally conscious design, he said “ASUS aims to make the Zenbook S 13 OLED the most environmentally friendly model in their lineup. It incorporates recycled metals and plastics, FSC Mix-certified packaging, and halogen-free electronics. The basalt grey model features an elegant and eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum material.”

“The Zenbook S 13 OLED harnesses the power of up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, paired with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, according to Edward Chen, ASUS country product manager.

“It offers a comprehensive range of I/O ports for convenient connectivity and houses a long-lasting 63 Wh battery, delivering an immersive visual experience with its stunning 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display. This display is Dolby Vision certified, features Pantone Validated colour rendering and holds VESA DisplayHD True Black 500 certification. Users can expect incredible detail and deep black levels, resulting in true-to-life visuals.

Chen also explained the advanced techniques and materials used in the design and construction of the Zenbook S 13 OLED and that these innovations reduced its weight and dimensions compared to the previous generation, all while maintaining performance, connectivity, and battery life.

Furthermore, he highlighted the key features of this innovative laptop, including support for up to 14 hours of video streaming, improved cooling, and better performance. Despite its compact dimensions, the Zenbook S 13 OLED retains full usability and provides a comprehensive set of standard I/O ports.

“ASUS WiFi Master Premium enhances WiFi 6E for fast and stable connections, the product manager said. “The two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports support fast charging, 4K external displays, and high-speed data transfers up to 40 Gbps. It also features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.”

“For enhanced video conferencing experiences, the FHD IR camera incorporates AI-powered visual effects and AI noise-cancellation technology,” he added. “It also supports fast and secure face login using Windows Hello. The laptop’s powerful Harman Kardon-certified audio system, combined with immersive Dolby Atmos sound, includes a smart amplifier and ASUS Audio Booster technology to amplify volume by up to 5.25 times.”