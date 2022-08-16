Apple plans to unveil iPhone 14 to global tech market

Apple Inc., an American multinational technology company, is said to be perfecting plans to unveil iPhone 14 built with mind-blowing features into the global market.

According to a report from https://snbc13.com, an American news platform, the date for the release is not yet known but may likely be in September.

The iPhone 14 model range is expected to come with new features including the most recent chipset, which would be the A16 or A16 Bionic, have support for 5G networks, and may possibly boast an updated version of the 3D touch feature.

Jeff Williams, Apple Representative, told SNBC13 that the iPhone 14’s battery may also be the source of improvements, as the capacity may increase as newer models get thicker.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, who has a track record for Apple information, said improvements are also expected to be made on the camera front.

“Specifically, a 48-megapixel main camera that is capable of recording in 8K video is anticipated,” Kuo said.

While noting that the month of September is typically the month in which Apple makes an announcement regarding the release of a new iPhone, SNBC13 predicted that history may repeat in the case of iPhone 14.

Citing an example, SNBC13 said the previous model, which was designated as the iPhone 13, was made available to the public for the first time on Friday, September 24, 2021, and was introduced as a new model on Tuesday, September 14.

“Apple is known for delaying the announcement of their launch dates until the very last minute. There will be an event, but it has been speculated that it will take place either on Tuesday, September 6 or on Tuesday, September 13, 2022,” SNBC13 stated.

SNBC13 further disclosed that information has it that the new iPhone range will be priced higher than its predecessors.

Ming-Chi Kuo, whom Forbes also quoted, tweeted in response to Hon Hai Technology Group, that he believed there would be a price increase of 15 percent and that it would take effect soon.

“One of the companies that have benefited from the increased average selling price of iPhone 14 series is Hon Hai/Foxconn. I estimated that the average selling price of the iPhone 14 series would rise by approximately 15 percent (compared to the average selling price of the iPhone 13 series) to $1,000-$1,050 as a result of two price hikes for the iPhone 14 Pro as well as a higher shipment proportion,” Kuo said.

