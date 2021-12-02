AjeVerse to build first African utility Metaverse

AjeVerse, African block-chain based Start-up is set to lead a unique utility in the Metaverse space, positioning Africa as a leading player in the new technological evolution.

Metaverse is a vision of what the future could be, a digital world where you could lead a digital life without leaving your home, and where the real and virtual worlds would eventually merge. Metaverse will enable users to work, go out, study, and meet with relatives virtually.

The new technology will represent the sum of all the processes and protocols that power the internet and the emerging Web3, and are merging into a central and interoperable space. In this future realm, communications, finances, game worlds, personal profiles, Non-Fungible Token (NFTs), and more are all part of a larger online experience.

According to the project white paper, the metaverse will pioneer time travel in the metaverse, in delivering a story-driven experience that unfolds during your trip.

The paper noted that time travel is no longer a dream or movie as there is now technology and experts to take people to places and moments in history.

“Life is all about stories and human experiences, so imagine not only being able to immerse yourself into a time in history or in the future and take in the sights and the sounds but also to witness these remarkable moments as they play out.” It said.

Aje which is the Afriverse version of the metaverse is a decentralized metaverse built on the Binance Smart Chain that allows users to create, explore and trade in Africa’s first-ever virtual world owned by its users and holders of its native token ($AJE); with NTFS you can own, trade or transfer.

The native utility token $AJE will act as the connective medium and means of access to our metaverse.

Meme Tokens are a new form of interest, status, participation, and value on a global scale. They are cultural currencies that attach measurable and transferable value to all socio-creative activity

Afriverse will be the bridge between the physical and virtual worlds within a decentralized and open-source virtual world. It will deploy cryptographic protocols to manage digital value, for example, digital art, real estate & advertising space within the Metaverse.

According to the white paper, Aje is said to provide a DAO Governance platform, which means ownership of the market place and metaverse will be distributed to holders according to voting rights, which will add value to the network.

It states that the start-up has decided to commit 5% of its Token Total Supply to a Charity Fund managed by their Community of Holders to aid victims and close relations of Victims of the #EndSars Movement.

It will also extend this fund to female victims in major war-torn countries such as Sudan, Iraq, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, Kosovo, and Bosnia and Herzegovina amongst others. The 5% Allocation will be vested and released on monthly trenches for 36 Months to support various communities that fall within the beneficiary demographics.

Ajeverse is an African community-Driven token Meme that seeks to position Africa as a leading player in the Metaverse revolution.

Metaverse became more popular after Facebook changed its name to Meta, making it the most searched and talked about technology.