Sophos upgrades Cloud Optix to simplify response to cyber incidents

Sophos, a British-based security software and hardware company focused on providing cybersecurity, recently unveiled advancements to Sophos Cloud Optix that automate and simplify the detection and response of security incidents across Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure.

Powered by new machine learning models from SophosAI, the Sophos Cloud Optix cloud security posture management solution now continuously analyzes AWS CloudTrail to build a picture of individual user activity.

It brings AWS CloudTrail events to life in a clear and detailed timeline view of user activities, high-risk anomalies, and security and compliance incidents across all AWS account with remediation guidance for security teams.

“Sorting through and making sense of potentially thousands of user activity events to identify suspicious activity used to be near impossible. Sophos is transforming this resource-intensive process, giving security teams the answers they need with the click of a button. Security teams can instantly pinpoint unusual activity such as actions not previously taken by a user or actions being performed outside of normal business hours and focus their investigations on the most high-risk alerts with confidence,” Sophos vice-president of global MSP and cloud alliances, Scott Barlow said.

The software also accelerates with AWS, providing unmatched visibility into risky blind spots, as well as secures AWS and other cloud workloads against advanced threats and cloud environment misconfigurations. It is easily managed in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform alongside Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions and services.

Sophos Cloud Optix offers AWS security service integrations – including integration with the new Amazon Inspector. Sophos Cloud Optix also integrates with AWS Security Hub, Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail, Amazon Macie, AWS Systems Manager and Patch Manager, AWS Firewall Manager, AWS IAM Access Analyzer, Amazon Detective, and Amazon Elastic File System.

As an AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency program partner, Sophos’ unique threat protection, monitoring, and response package fulfills a critical market need for managed security services, validated by AWS.

The package which is available on AWS marketplace fuses automated protection and 24/7 managed threat response into a single, comprehensive offering. Designed specifically for AWS customers, the offering combines cloud security posture management – endpoint, cloud workload, and network security, vulnerability scanning, inventory visibility, and compliance tracking.

Organizations further benefit from a dedicated 24/7 Sophos Managed Threat Response security team that monitors AWS environments and responds to neutralize threats and in-progress attacks.