Airtel Nigeria denies solar energy partnership with WATT Renewable Corporation

In response to recent media reports, Airtel Nigeria has denied involvement with WATT Renewable Corporation regarding a solar energy project.

The telecommunications service provider said it had not awarded a nationwide contract to WATT for the delivery of over 32MW installed capacity of solar PV and storage across 600 cell sites in Nigeria, as previously stated in the media.

According to Femi Adeniran, the Director of Corporate Communications and CSR at Airtel Nigeria, the company’s collaboration with WATT was limited to a smaller-scale initiative.

“Airtel Nigeria had engaged with WATT for a proof-of-concept demonstration of WATT’s Energy-as-a-Service offering. This involved the deployment of solar energy solutions at 30 selected sites. Out of the 30 sites where solar energy systems were installed, 18 are currently operational, showcasing the practical application of sustainable energy solutions in Airtel Nigeria’s operations.”

Adeniran added, “The report in the press about Airtel Nigeria awarding this nationwide contract to WATT Renewable Corporation is inaccurate.” He further reiterated Airtel Nigeria’s commitment to sustainability goals and its pursuit of Net Zero objectives across its operations.