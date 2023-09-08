Airtel Nigeria partners smartphone brands to drive 5G connectivity

Airtel Nigeria has announced its partnership with smartphone manufacturers of 5G-enabled devices to improve and enhance customers’ connectivity.

Airtel’s partnership with smartphone manufacturers enabled the introduction of the lowest-priced 5G devices in Nigeria such as the Samsung A14 5G, Samsun’s flagship fold and flip 5, Infinix Hot 30 5G, Tecno Camon 201 and Tecno Spark 101.

A notable highlight of this partnership is the exclusive data package provided for users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. For just N2,000, customers can enjoy a generous 10GB of data, allowing them to explore the vast potential of 5G connectivity.

The partnership is in line with Airtel’s commitment to enhance innovation, improve customer experience, and drive the adoption of 5G technology to transform various aspects of customers’ daily activities.

Femi Oshinlaja, chief commercial officer of Airtel Nigeria said the strategic partnership is not only to increase access to the latest technological advancements but also to encourage consumers to take advantage of the vast potential of 5G connectivity.

“Our partnership with leading 5G device manufacturers like Samsung, Tecno, and Infinix is a testament to Airtel’s commitment to providing our customers with access to the latest technological advancements. We believe that through this partnership, consumers will not only gain awareness about the potential of 5G but also access devices that enable them to fully embrace the benefits of this transformative technology,” he said.