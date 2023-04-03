Airtel Money eyes health sector in new partnership

Airtel Money, the mobile money subsidiary of Airtel Africa is pushing its presence to the health with the launch of Hospital Sente, an insur-tech platform that enables hospital cash payout to beneficiaries hospitalised at any accredited hospital for up to 10 nights within a policy.

Airtel Money is collaborating with Prudential Uganda and Turaco in the launch of the healthtech. Hospital Sente which is available to all Airtel Money customers via *185*7*6#. The product is available to users in Uganda. Mobile money operators are not allowed to offer insurance in Nigeria.

The product offers a funeral benefit that provides cover to the member on death due to natural or accidental causes. Customers can choose from the three available plans including Platinum with a premium of only UGX 5000 every month; Gold with a monthly premium of only UGX 3000 and Silver with a monthly premium of UGX 1000.

“We are excited to partner with Prudential Uganda to offer this innovative and affordable insurance product to our customers,” said Japheth Aritho, Airtel Mobile Commerce Managing Director. “We believe this partnership will help increase access to insurance for low-income households and help protect families against unexpected events.”

The cover aims to ease Airtel’s customers’ financial burden associated with hospital admissions and death. Hospital Sente offers beneficiaries a cash payout if they are hospitalised. It is designed to provide affordable coverage for unserved individuals and families conveniently through Airtel’s Mobile money platform by dialing *185*7*6#.

The product underwritten by Prudential Uganda is offered through Airtel Money powered by Turaco, a micro-insure tech that is changing the face of micro-insurance in Uganda.

“We are proud to partner with Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) to bring this important product to the Ugandan market,” said Prudential Uganda CEO, Tetteh Ayitevie. “We believe this partnership will help us reach more customers and provide them with the financial protection they need.”

“Most Ugandans today remain unreached by mainstream insurance, all while being the most vulnerable to financial shocks caused by illness, accidents, and death. Strategic partnerships like these remain critical to enabling underserved Ugandans access to affordable insurance that provides a safety net in their times of need and ultimately peace of mind. I thank Airtel Money and Prudential for joining us in driving mass market insurance adoption in Uganda,” said Hamza Mutebi, General Manager, Turaco.