Airtel leads MTN, Glo on internet speed test for three quarters

For the third quarter in a row, Airtel is the fastest mobile operator among other providers in Nigeria with a speed score of 33.43 in Q3 2021, a slight increase from 28.82 during Q2 2021, data from Speedtest intelligence showed.

Also, Airtel overtook MTN for the highest Consistency Score on mobile at 89.4 percent to MTN’s 82.7 percent. Glo scored 72.2 percent, and 9mobile, 48.9 percent.

In the case of latency (the delay before a transfer of data begins following an instruction for its transfer), 9mobile had the lowest latency at 38 millisecond.

Fixed broadband provider ipNX, a telecoms company licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to provide internet services and other value-added services, was the fastest among others with a Speed Score of 21.66 and Consistency Score of 40.2 percent.

While Lagos showed the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband among Nigeria’s most populous cities at 17.98 megabits per second (Mbps), Kano took the top spot for fastest mean mobile download speed at 24.76 Mbps.

On devices, an analysis of performance on some of the fastest phones in Nigeria showed the iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G was the fastest popular device during Q3 2021, achieving a mean download speed of 41.94 Mbps.