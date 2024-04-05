AI will disrupt Nollywood — Tijani

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, has said artificial intelligence will disrupt Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood.

He disclosed this during an interview on AriseTV on Friday, emphasising that AI will disrupt the human way of life and the country’s economy. He said this against the backdrop of questions raised about whether the country’s efforts to develop an AI strategy are misplaced.

He noted that AI disruptive capabilities need proactiveness in place of reactiveness. “We all know how big the entertainment space is for us in Nigeria. AI will disrupt it.

“But can it be structured so that we are prepared for it and have the right regulation and government structure in place. Perhaps we can invest in it so that we can take advantage of it.

Tijani argued that while the West is worried about job losses, AI could help Nigeria and the rest of Africa raise productivity in sectors that haven’t traditionally performed well.

He said, “AI will create more jobs in sectors ranging from agriculture to healthcare and transform entire sectors.”

During the interview, the minister stressed that Nigeria is prioritising AI because of its potential to accelerate progress and raise productivity in its critical sector.

He noted that AI, like the Internet, is one of the top technologies that will significantly impact humanity. However, he highlighted some challenges, especially the boom of deep flakes, which will further make it harder to differentiate between content generated by humans and AI.

“The government must be clear about how it governs AI, how it invests in it, how it can capture value from it to help develop our economy, and how it can put policies in place to support the youth population in Nigeria and the rest of Africa,” Tijani further stated.

The minister also updated the public on the tech talent his ministry is overseeing, stating that the first cohort of 30,000 has graduated. During a recent media briefing, Microsoft projected that AI could add about $1.2 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030.

On Wednesday, the Federal Government said it would gather 120 Nigerian researchers and startups, including other stakeholders in the AI space, to develop a co-created framework for AI adoption in the country.