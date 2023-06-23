AI-powered invoice processing ‘ll boost business transactions – Aligba

In a bid to fast-track business-to-business transactions and eliminate the age-long tradition of manual business processes, an artificial intelligence (AI) invoice processing/ payment is been introduced.

Samson Aligba, founder of Hyphen, has said that the introduction of Zero-Touch Invoice Processing was the biggest ease-of-doing-business innovation of this era as it offers several transformative benefits for businesses.

Aligba, who spoke with journalists, said that the innovation had brought lots of benefits, which include: “enhanced efficiency, improved accuracy, streamlined workflows, and real-time visibility.”

In terms of enhanced efficiency, Aligba said that by automating the entire invoice processing cycle, businesses can save significant time and resources previously dedicated to manual tasks.

Read also: Edo public service academy, US-based online varsity partner on digital learning

“This newfound efficiency enables staff to focus on higher-value strategic activities, thereby fostering productivity and growth. Another highlight of AI-powered technology is Improved Accuracy. The reliance on AI for invoice recognition and reconciliation eliminates the risk of human error, ensuring accurate and error-free financial records.

“Also, businesses can rely on precise data for decision-making, forecasting, and financial reporting. Also included in the benefits of the latest in B2B transactions management are streamlined workflows and real-time visibility which reduces the need for manual processes, approval, and payment tasks.

“This streamlining of workflows, we gathered, accelerates transaction cycles, reduces bottlenecks, and enhances overall operational agility. Real-time visibility is another important value of Zero-Touch Invoice Processing. By leveraging open banking, businesses gain real-time access to financial data, enabling instant visibility into cash positions, outstanding invoices, and payment statuses,” Aligba said.