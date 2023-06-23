Edo public service academy, US-based online varsity partner on digital learning

The John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) has partnered with Nexford University, a US-based online institution, to empower the Edo State workforce with cutting-edge learning that meets the demands of the digital economy.

Precious Ajoonu, the director-general of the public service academy, said the collaboration would be beneficial to civil and public servants as they will leverage the potential of online platforms, and gain access to a different course as well as interactive tools at their convenience.

Ajoonu, while speaking during a virtual meeting with the institution’s representative, noted that the partnership was aimed at bridging the skills gap by offering comprehensive programs in various digital disciplines, including data analytics, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity among other digital skills.

She added that the flexibility provided by the digital initiative would empower individuals to augment their knowledge and skills while effectively managing their work commitments.

According to her, “Through this strategic partnership, the Edo state government has introduced an innovative digitalisation learning platform remotely, aiming to equip its workforce with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

“In this disruptive age, digitalization has emerged as a critical driver of progress and competitiveness in today’s fast-paced world. The digitalization learning initiative leverages Nexford University’s expertise in delivering high-quality, flexible online education to provide accessible learning opportunities to individuals in Edo State.

Read also: Pfizer raises awareness on confronting Sickle Cell disease in Nigeria

“One of the key advantages of this collaboration is the blending of online and offline learning through JOOPSA’s extensive network of learning in Edo State. This hybrid approach enables civil and public servants to access digital courses while also benefitting from remote and face-to-face interactions with qualified instructors, creating a well-rounded learning experience,” Ajoonu said.

She added: “Our collaboration with Nexford University marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of the MEGA agenda of Governor Obaseki in Edo State. By harnessing the power of digitalisation, we are empowering the Edo workforce with the skills needed to excel in the modern workforce and contribute to the socio-economic development of our state”.

Zahra Safavian, the Nexford University representative, on her part, expressed optimism about the partnership.

“We are thrilled to be part of this ground-breaking initiative in Edo State. Our goal is to create a learning environment that fosters innovation, and creativity, and prepares individuals for the jobs of tomorrow,” she said.