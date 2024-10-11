Africa must be involved in global AI regulation — NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called for Africa’s participation in global Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulation.

Kashifu Inuwa, the commission’s Director General, represented by Emmanuel Edet, Director of Standards, Guidelines, and Framework at NITDA, noted during his keynote speech at the Nigeria Fintech Week titled ‘Global AI Regulation: The Role of Africa and the Global South’ that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to reshape critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance.

“AI is not just another technology; it is a paradigm shift that promises to reshape every aspect of our lives,” Inuwa said.

The International Monetary Fund recently described AI as a “technological revolution that could jumpstart productivity, boost global growth, and raise incomes around the world.”

According to PWC’s Global Artificial Intelligence Study: ‘Exploiting the AI Revolution,’ AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, more than the current output of China and India combined.

Inuwa stressed the importance of Africa asserting its place in this evolving landscape, noting that participation in global AI governance is essential for ensuring that the technology serves all of humanity and not just a privileged few in more advanced nations.

He acknowledged the strides made by nations such as the United States, China, and the European Union in AI governance. However, he noted that these efforts often reflect their specific contexts and priorities.

“AI’s impact will be global, and its regulation must be global as well,” he said. Inuwa pointed out that Africa’s involvement is crucial to ensure that AI governance frameworks consider the continent’s diverse cultural, economic, and social contexts.

He added, “Africa must advocate for inclusivity in global AI governance, ensuring that our unique contexts and challenges, such as infrastructure gaps, education systems, and social values, are considered.”

Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, recently emphasised that “Nigeria should be part of that global superpower in the development and regulation of AI.”

By 2030, AI is expected to add $2.9 trillion to Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and Nigeria’s AI market is projected to reach $434.4 million by 2026.

Oremeyi Akah, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Interswitch, echoed the DG’s thoughts in a panel session when she said, “We believe it is time for Africa and the global South to take its place at the table to drive the conversation with relevance to our own local context and realities. I believe it will take Africans to solve African problems. Africa is too big to be silenced.”

She added, “At this time, we must be deliberate about making sure that the regulation shapes this technology so that it delivers relevant solutions and positions Africa to take its place as the conversation progresses.

“Africa is home to the highest concentration of the workforce now and projected into the future, so we cannot just sit as recipients of the technology.”

According to Inuwa of NITDA, issues such as algorithmic bias and fairness in AI decision-making, which have significant implications for job placement and credit approvals, underscore why Africa’s active participation in global discussions is necessary to solve existing inequalities.

Read also: How NITDA is using technology to accelerate economic growth

Inuwa also noted the need for Africa to invest in building local capacity by fostering AI talent, supporting research and development, and encouraging homegrown innovations. He said this would enable the continent to develop indigenous AI solutions tailored to its unique needs.

“For Africa to play an active role in AI regulation, we must invest in building local capacity. AI should not be seen merely as an import but as an area where we can develop solutions that meet our specific needs,” Inuwa stated.

He further called for collaboration among African nations and the global south, advocating for strategic alliances to amplify their collective voice in global AI governance.

“We must form strategic alliances to amplify our collective voice in global AI governance through organisations like the African Union,” he suggested, pointing to the African Union’s roadmap for AI as a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Bola Adesina, Director of Bola Adesina Consulting, noted in a panel session that the continent can leverage the technology’s newness.

She said, “The world is still grappling with this new technology, and it is an amazing opportunity for Nigeria and Africa. It is about the first time there’s a level playing field because we’re all starting from the same point.”

She added that although the West may have the funds and resources that give it an edge, it is an amazing time in Africa’s history to make itself known and be a frontrunner regarding AI technology.

Inuwa of NITDA further highlighted the agency’s role in advancing Nigeria’s AI development. He cited the establishment of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) and the development of a national AI strategy as key achievements.

He also referenced a national AI strategy workshop that brought together over 120 experts to create a comprehensive roadmap for AI integration in Nigeria. These initiatives, he said, reflect NITDA’s commitment to fostering a responsible and inclusive AI ecosystem.

According to the Director General, Africa and the global south must play a vital role in shaping the future of AI regulation, ensuring that the technology is used responsibly and equitably to benefit all humanity.

“The global AI regulations landscape cannot be complete without the active participation of Africa and the global south,” he emphasised, clamouring for deep collaboration between governments, private sectors, civil society, and international associations.

Share