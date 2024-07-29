How NITDA is using technology to accelerate economic growth

Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has said that technology is integral to achieving economic growth in Nigeria.

He said this during a panel session titled “Unlocking Liquidity: Catalysing Growth through Strategic Investments and Innovation” at the Global Tech Africa Conference recently held in Lagos.

Highlighting the pivotal role of digital transformation in Nigeria’s economic development, Inuwa said, “Digital transformation is imperative for reforming our economy into an inclusive and sustainable one. To achieve this, we must prioritise building digital skills and infrastructure. We can significantly augment productivity by empowering our citizens with digital capabilities.”

He added, “Digital is no longer a luxury but a necessity for economic progress.” He outlined several NITDA initiatives to enhance the country’s digital infrastructure and skill set, positioning Nigeria as a leading player in the global digital economy.

“We’ve identified twelve IT skills in high demand locally and internationally,” he said. “Based on this research, NITDA has launched the ‘3 Million Tech Talent’ initiative to bridge the global talent deficit projected to reach 85 million by 2030. This initiative aims to transform Nigeria into a global talent factory, supplying skilled professionals to the worldwide market.”

In addition to skills development, the DG discussed his agency’s initiatives on digital infrastructure.

“NITDA is working on several projects to provide connectivity and digital learning centres nationwide. One such project, ‘Project 774,’ in collaboration with state and local governments, aims to equip all 774 local governments with the necessary digital infrastructure. These efforts are designed to ensure that citizens in remote areas have access to digital skills and opportunities,” he said.

NITDA also focuses on innovation and product development by creating technology development hubs. According to NITDA’s Director General, the agency has already set up a proof-of-concept facility at the National Center for Artificial Intelligence, equipped with 3D printers to support hardware development. Plans are also underway to establish similar facilities in each geopolitical zone, enabling startups to manufacture their products locally.

Recognising the challenges faced by startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Inuwa emphasised the need for governance and structure. “Without governance and structure, it’s difficult to attract investment,” he noted. He highlighted that NITDA is working to create a supportive regulatory environment that encourages innovation and growth.

Corroborating the NITDA boss, Bunmi Akinyemiju, Founder of Venture Garden Group, noted that Nigeria’s tech ecosystem needs improvements as it is on its way to success.

“Nigeria is a robust ecosystem. Foreign investors talk about the energy in Lagos, which keeps them returning. This is seen in the technology and creative industries, so it becomes a question of what we can do to make it better,” he said.