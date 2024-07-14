DL4ALL: NITDA set to train Corps members, 5,000 youths as digital literacy champions

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with GetBundi Education Technology, is embarking on the training of selected National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members as well as 5,000 Nigerian youths from the creative industry as Digital Literacy Champions.

This is in line with its bid to propel Nigeria towards achieving a 70 percent digital literacy level by 2027.

The training will also include selected individuals in the informal sector from 12 states in Nigeria under the pilot phase that is designed to last till December 2024 before a nationwide deployment.

The selected youths will undergo a comprehensive two-week digital literacy training programme and will thereafter receive a 10-week online training in either Graphics, Video Editing, or Digital Marketing that will equip them with valuable skills for their professional development and make them employable as well enlisted in the digital job portal. They will also be onboarded as Digital Literacy Champions and become NITDA ambassadors, training and sharing their knowledge with peers, community, family, and friends.

The DL4ALL initiative aims at training a critical mass of Nigerians in the informal sector in foundational digital literacy skills to equip them with the necessary tools to access and utilise online resources for education, employment, and financial services safely; protect themselves online from cyber threats and misinformation; communicate and collaborate effectively using digital tools; and develop the digital fluency required for many in-demand jobs.

To achieve this, NITDA is collaborating with GetBundi Education Technology, an edtech platform that is poised to equip Africans with digital skills relevant for the 21st-century digital economy. Already, GetBundi has developed a digital literacy framework for Africa as well as an implementation model which necessitated a collaborative MoU signed between NITDA and GetBundi.

NITDA’s DL4ALL initiative seeks to deliver six core competency areas which include Devices and Software Operation, Information & Data Literacy, Communication and Collaboration, Digital Content Creation, Safety and Problem Solving. These areas will provide a foundational understanding of essential digital literacy required in today’s technology-driven world.

According to NITDA, this initiative will be implemented through a multi-stakeholder approach that will leverage the expertise from reach of a diverse group of actors from across the Nigerian landscape.

As part of the collaboration, GetBundi will use its digital literacy framework to create learning videos and infographics in the six competency areas of the DL4ALL in English, Pidgin English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo by 31st December 2024. The pilot phase, which is July to December 2024, will be based in English language only and will be launched in 12 states. The digital literacy videos will be available on the NITDA DL4ALL portal and GetBundi portal, while the learning videos on Graphics, Video Editing and Digital Marketing will be available on GetBundi platform.

Speaking at the meet-and-greet with members of the creative industry in Lagos on Friday, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who was represented by the Director, Corporate Planning & Strategy, Dr Aristotle Onumo, said the Federal Government acknowledged the contribution of the creative industry to overall economic growth and is willing to support the sector by empowering the members with digital skills to improve on their content delivery and gain more visibility.

He further restated the importance of digital literacy in the rapidly evolving digital age.

“It serves as the foundation upon which creativity and innovation are built, enabling individuals to not only adapt to but also shape the future,” the NITDA DG said.

He said the programme “is a testament to Government’s commitment to ensuring that every member of the creative industry has the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in this dynamic digital landscape”.

He further said the creative industry has always been a vital part of Nigeria’s cultural and economic fabric, “driving growth, fostering innovation, and enriching our lives with its boundless creativity and by equipping creatives with digital skills, we are unlocking new opportunities for expression, collaboration, and business growth”.

“We are paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future where digital literacy is a cornerstone of success,” he said.

In his response, the Founder of GetBundi Education Technology, Osita Oparaugo, described digital literacy as the cornerstone of successful digital transformation in governance and society.

“Without digital literacy, the true potential of digital transformation remains untapped, leaving individuals and communities at a disadvantage,” Oparaugo said.

He thanked the Director General of NITDA “for recognising the importance of competency and capacity building in digital skills through our collaborative efforts”.

“Special thanks to the dedicated NITDA team, Tripod Consulting and other external partners involved in this pilot phase. Together, we are actively shaping Nigeria’s digital landscape,” the GetBundi Founder said.

“To Nigerian youths, NYSC members, creative industry professionals, and individuals in the 12 selected states for the pilot phase, this is your chance to engage in knowledge exchange and skill enhancement. Let’s work together towards fostering a brighter digital future for all,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the creative industry, renowned filmmaker, Teco Benson (MFR), emphasized the long-overdue importance of equipping industry players and newcomers in Nigeria with the right skill sets.

“I can assure you that this initiative will renew trust between the creative industry and the government. No one can carry the digital literacy program than us,” Benson said.