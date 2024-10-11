Firm to create 1,500 software engineering jobs in 3 years

Vesti, a legal and financial services provider for immigrants, wants to create over 1,500 software engineering jobs in Lagos by 2027.

Olusola Amusan, Vesti’s co-founder and chief executive officer, revealed this during the opening of the company’s new Lagos Software Engineering office.

“Vesti has an ambitious plan to create over 600 engineering jobs in Lagos over the next two years and 1,500 new engineering jobs in the state by 2027,” he said.

The number of Nigerians working in the tech ecosystem has continued to surge. In 2023, the number of software developers in the country grew by 45.62 percent to 872,162 year-on-year, according to data from GitHub.

According to Google, the country had 84,000 professional developers in 2021. Google stated that the space has been growing because of increased hiring by local startups and growing demand for remote tech talent.

“Increased global demand for remote tech talent, which was accelerated by the pandemic, created more remote employment opportunities for African developers. Finally, local businesses increased their use of the internet and hired developers to help them grow their businesses online,” the tech giant said.

The CEO of Vesti emphasised his company’s role as a software engineering location of choice, highlighting its internal training programs, employee satisfaction surveys, and success stories as evidence of its commitment to employee development.

Vesti further hinted that it is preparing for a funding round and possible IPO to help scale its activities.

