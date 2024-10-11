Nigerian blockchain adoption fuels job creation, financial inclusion – MehticPay

The increasing adoption of blockchain technology in Nigeria is driving significant job creation and promoting financial inclusion across the country. This is according to MehticPay, one of Nigeria’s leading digital payment solutions providers.

MehticPay analysis revealed that over 10,000 signups have been recorded as many new roles are emerging even in remote areas. Ahmed Momoh Sani and Abubakar Lawal, CEO and CTO of MehticPay respectively made this known in a statement made available to BusinessDay.

“Blockchain and digital assets hold immense potential for creating employment opportunities across Africa,” Sani said. “It enables new business models and drives financial inclusion.”

“The rise of blockchain has opened doors for Nigerians, especially in tech and financial services. Many new roles are emerging, even in remote areas. We have seen over 10,000 signups as we work to demystify blockchain,” he added.

According to MehticPay, the potential for growth in Nigeria’s digital economy is significant. “With a population of over 200 million, the demand for innovative solutions is rising. As more companies embrace blockchain technology, the future looks promising for job creation and economic development.”

Lawal emphasised the importance of blockchain in reducing unemployment. He believes it can lower traditional barriers to entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“By eliminating intermediaries, blockchain facilitates secure transactions and creates new job possibilities,” Lawal explained.

Despite its benefits, navigating Nigeria’s complex regulatory landscape poses challenges for MehticPay. Sani acknowledged that public understanding of blockchain remains limited. Issues surrounding security and trust continue to be concerns.

To address these challenges, MehticPay has implemented robust encryption methods and compliance with global standards. “We collaborate with regulators to ensure secure services,” Sani stated.

As part of its strategy, MehticPay is focused on educating the market about digital financial services. Through workshops and partnerships with local influencers, they aim to build trust within the community.

