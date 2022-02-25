21st Century taps Siemens to power data centre facilities with turbine technology

21st century technologies Limited, a Lagos-based information technology company has signed an agreement with Siemens, a German-based energy company, to build 2 x 10MW SGT-400 turbine power plants for its data centre facilities.

The SGT-400 is a simple, robust twin-shaft gas turbine, suitable for both power generation and mechanical drive applications.

According to the ICT Company, the turbine plant will be stationed at 21st Century’s Data centres sited in Ikeja and Lekki Lagos.

However, the company disclosed that the project will be ready for installation and commissioning by Q4 of 2022 and will run on gas, diesel and hydrogen to complement other sustainable energy sources on the facility.

Wale Ajisebutu, Chief Executive Officer of 21st Century, while speaking about the deal explained that the project was part of the organisation’s expansion plan to efficiently manage communications networks across the country and beyond.

She noted that the company’s choice of turbine technology solidifies its leadership status in a highly competitive IT space and raises the profile of its data centre facilities which are designed above Tier IV standard and rated the largest in West and North Africa.

“We built the first data centre in Nigeria in 2004. We are very proud indeed to mention that the facility has been successfully running for the last 18 years. Many thanks to our team, technical partners such as Schneider Electric and numerous customers for the trust repose in us. Their support and best wishes will forever remain a source of encouragement to our entire team.

“On our new project, we are greatly inspired by Siemens Energy‘s readiness and commitment to our project in building the most sustainable data centre in this part of the world. We are well positioned and fully mobilised to re-write the history of data centres in this part of the world,” Ajisebutu said.

Marcus Nelle, Vice President of Sales at Siemens Energy while commenting on the deal expressed delight and reiterates the company’s support for 21st century technologies on the move to improve infrastructure in Nigeria and Africa.

“We have acquired a factory building to build a Solar Photovoltaic Module as well as advanced battery systems in Nigeria.

“Currently, we are building a network of secure, highly connected, scalable, strategically located , sustainable and most advanced data centres including sites to enable 5G and security services all over Lagos Nigeria,” Marcus said.

Meanwhile, in addition to the new technology, the Lagos-based company stated that the data centres draw power from a host of other sources including direct connectivity to the national grid, solar panels and array of generators to drive seamless and uninterrupted operations.