Zhang predicts another defeat for Anthony Joshua in Dubois rematch

Former heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang has dismissed the chances of Anthony Joshua winning a rematch against Daniel Dubois. Zhang believes that Dubois’ dominant victory over Joshua has left a significant mental impact on the former world champion.

Zhang, a top contender in the heavyweight division, believes Dubois’ dominant victory over Joshua in September has left a lasting mark. In that bout, Dubois delivered one of the biggest upsets of 2024, knocking Joshua down four times before securing a fifth-round victory at a packed Wembley Stadium. The defeat marked Joshua’s fourth professional loss, leaving his record at 28 wins and four losses.

The 27-year-old Dubois retained his IBF title with the win, but speculation about a rematch with Joshua in 2025 has persisted. Although Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, has downplayed the idea of an immediate rematch, the possibility remains on the table.

Zhang, assessing the heavyweight scene in a conversation with AceOdds, expressed scepticism about Joshua’s chances in a rematch. “I genuinely rule out the possibility of AJ winning the rematch if it happens,” said Zhang.

“What Daniel Dubois did to AJ in the first fight was not only physical but also mental. That thing is going to stay there. He’s going to get traumatised. That’s going to always be in the back of his head.”

Zhang’s comments underscore the mental challenge Joshua would face if he steps into the ring with Dubois again, as the impact of his previous defeat could weigh heavily on his performance.

As the heavyweight division continues to shift, a rematch between Joshua and Dubois could be one of the most anticipated bouts, but Zhang believes the psychological scars left from their first encounter will make it difficult for Joshua to turn the tables.

