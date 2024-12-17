Wolves set to appoint Vitor Pereira as new manager

Vitor Pereira

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed on a deal to appoint Vitor Pereira as their new manager following the dismissal of Gary O’Neil.

According to the BBC, Wolves will pay approximately €1 million ($1 million) to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab to secure the Portuguese manager’s services. Sky Sports reports that personal terms have been agreed, and the 56-year-old is expected to sign a one-and-a-half-year contract.

Pereira is set to fly to England on Tuesday, with official confirmation of his appointment anticipated within the next 24 hours.

The experienced coach, who came close to replacing Rafael Benitez at Everton in 2022, has an extensive managerial record. He has won two Primeira Liga titles with Porto and the Greek Super League with Olympiakos.

Wolves currently sit second bottom of the Premier League with just nine points from 16 games after a run of four consecutive defeats, culminating in Saturday’s loss. The club, now five points adrift of safety, sacked Gary O’Neil following the latest setback.

O’Neil was appointed in August 2023 after the departure of Julen Lopetegui and signed a new four-year deal earlier this season.

Pereira’s first challenge will be a crucial clash against fellow strugglers Leicester City on Sunday, as Wolves aim to climb out of the relegation zone.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

