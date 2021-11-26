Will Rangnick’s arrival return Manchester United to top form?

It’s no longer news that Manchester United are set to name German coach Ralf Rangnick, as interim manager until the end of the season, following the sack of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last Sunday.

The news of Rangnick’s arrival has brought fresh hopes and restored a cool atmosphere at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick will steer the ship for the rest of the season and is believed to also have agreed on a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford until 2024.

Rangnick, who has managed Schalke, Hoffenheim, and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga is set to leave his role as Lokomotiv Moscow’s head of sports and development to take on the job.

The 63-year-old will sign a six-month contract at Old Trafford before acting as a consultant for the club for a further two years.

Rangnick has a reputation as one of the most respected names in German football with his work, both as a coach and as a director of football, with clubs such as RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim, and Schalke.

The question is if Rangnick can replicate that form in the English Premier League with Man United.

Former German keeper Lutz Pfannenstiel who worked with Rangnick at Hoffenheim believes his arrival at Old Trafford will impact United positively.

“Ralf Rangnick is a big expert, really one of the best coaches or managers Germany produced in the last 15-20 years, I would say,” said Pfannenstiel.

“Everything he did so far was successful and he always was very clear that if he gets the opportunity to work for a big club in England, he wants to do that.

“So looking at this interim head coach, I think he is the one who really can get everything stabilised to get Manchester United back on track. I think he probably was the best man on the market.

“We like to call him in Germany, the football professor, everything he does is very well thought-out, the way he puts structures in place at every club is something amazing.”

Rangnick won the German Cup with Schalke in 2011 and took RB Leipzig to the final in 2019.

During the 2010-11 season, Rangnick guided Schalke to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they lost 6-1 on aggregate to United, who were then beaten by Barcelona in the final.

Football pundits believe his arrival at Old Trafford will rekindle the hopes of Manchester United fans and perhaps lead the club to a top-four finish in the season.