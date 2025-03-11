What’s next for Paul Pogba after doping ban ends today?

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is free to return to professional football as his doping ban officially ended today, March 11, 2025. The French World Cup winner now has multiple options for restarting his career, with reports linking him to MLS side Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab, where former Juventus director Pavel Nedved works.

Pogba’s Ban: From four years to 18 months

Initially handed a four-year suspension for doping, Pogba’s ban was later reduced to 18 months, making him available as a free agent starting today. Following the termination of his Juventus contract at the end of 2024, the 31-year-old now faces a critical decision about his future.

Potential destinations: MLS or Saudi Pro League?

According to Gazzetta and Repubblica, Pogba’s most likely next steps are to Major League Soccer (MLS) or the Saudi Pro League. Pogba has been spending time in Miami with his family, making David Beckham’s Inter Miami a natural fit for him. Saudi Pro League: The league’s financial power could lure Pogba, with top French players like N’Golo Kanté and Karim Benzema already at Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Al-Shabab, now overseen by former Juventus director Pavel Nedved, could also be a viable option.

A return to Europe? Marseille remains an option

The only potential European destination appears to be Marseille, where club director Mehdi Benatia has refused to rule out a move for Pogba in the 2025/26 season.

Three years without football time

Pogba has not completed a full match since March 12, 2022, when Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-2 at Old Trafford. Journalist Nicolo Schira claims that Pogba is desperate to find a new club as soon as possible to kickstart his career.

Could Manchester United be an option?

Despite being one of the most high-profile free agents available, Manchester United have been linked with a surprise return for Pogba due to their injury problems and poor form this season.

Recent rumours suggest United could consider signing him on a short-term deal, with the team currently struggling at 14th place in the Premier League. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed the speculation.

“I don’t have any confirmation at this stage- Nothing really concrete… in case something changes, we’ll update on that!”.

If Pogba were to return to Man Utd, it would be his third spell at the club.

Pogba’s career journey

First Joined United: As a 16-year-old from Le Havre in 2009, but left for Juventus on a free transfer in 2012 due to a lack of playing time.

Juventus (2012/2016): He established himself as one of the world’s best midfielders, winning four Serie A titles and reaching a Champions League final.

Manchester United Return (2016/2022): Re-signed for a world-record fee, but struggled to fully deliver on expectations, despite winning the Europa League and EFL Cup in 2016/17.

Juventus Return (2022/2024): His second spell in Turin was a disaster, playing just 214 minutes due to injuries and his subsequent failed doping test.

What’s next for Pogba?

Now free to play again, will Pogba choose the MLS, the Saudi Pro League, or a return to Europe? Will he rediscover his best form, or is his career beyond saving?

