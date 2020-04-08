What’s next for Ighalo at Manchester United?

Since his return to the English Premier League, the Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo, has impressed significantly with eye-catching goals to his name with Manchester United.

The former Super Eagles forward, who played for Watford in the Premier League from 2014 to 2017, was signed on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua by Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Ighalo has made major impact in the Premier League; scored four goals and one assist from four appearances in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League respectively.

His impressive performances thus far had led to calls by Nigerian football fans that he should be given a permanent deal at Old Trafford, and also return to the Super Eagles (he retired from international football after emerging the highest goal scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations).

On staying at Man United, the prospect for Ighalo looks good. After initial reports of Shanghai offering him a lucrative new deal, the Chinese club is now reported to be sourcing a possible replacement.

The Nigerian has admitted that playing for the Premier League club is a dream comes true.

“My support for the team was great. I tried to see every game of United every weekend if possible. I still remember those memories. I never imagined it was going to turn out this way. Even when I played in the Premier League for Watford, I never thought this was going to happen,” Ighalo said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils’ manager, has insisted that strong performances will be rewarded.

“If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, then, of course, there’s a chance that we’ll look at extending things,” said the Norwegian tactician with regards to Ighalo.

As for the Super Eagles, Ighalo has not hinted at a return yet. However, manager Gernot Rohr has made no secret of his desire to have the veteran goal-scorer available again.

“You know he is a very good player on and off the pitch and I have already spoken with him about his new move to Manchester United which we are very happy for.

“If a player is playing in Manchester United each coach of national teams would like to have him. Our young players could learn a lot on the side of this great goal scorer,” explained the German tactician.

