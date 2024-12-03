WBC President hints at Anthony Joshua world title opportunity

Anthony Joshua

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua may have a new path to a world title without a rematch with Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury, or Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua, who lost to Dubois by knockout in September at Wembley Stadium, had been linked to a potential rematch. However, Dubois will defend his IBF title against Joseph Parker in February.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are preparing for a unification showdown on December 21, following Usyk’s unanimous victory over Fury in May. After becoming the undisputed champion, Usyk vacated the IBF belt, promoting Dubois to full champion.

Anthony Joshua’s opportunity comes via the WBC, which has sanctioned an interim title fight between Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman hinted that Joshua could face the winner, opening the door for a shot at heavyweight glory.

“The WBC has received a formal request to sanction this fight for the interim title, and we will accept it,” Sulaiman said and quoted by a British newspaper, The Independent.

“We’ve been clear and transparent in supporting the best possible matchups, especially in the heavyweight division. There’s no better fight than Usyk vs. Fury, and with that happening, we’ve accepted the No. 2 and No. 3 contenders to fight for the interim title to keep the division active.”

Kabayel is ranked second, while Zhang is fourth, behind the often-avoided Martin Bakole.

“For the winner on December 21, there are many options,” Sulaiman continued. “Whether it’s a trilogy fight, a rematch for undisputed status, or another high-level event, we want to ensure the champion remains active while delivering sensational fights.”

At 35, Joshua remains determined to reclaim a world title. This potential route through the WBC could fast-track his return to the top in 2024, bypassing immediate rematches with Dubois, Fury, or Usyk.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

