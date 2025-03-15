Vieri rates Lautaro, Thuram over Ademola Lookman

Former Italian striker Christian Vieri has ranked Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram ahead of Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui while backing Inter to win both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

Inter and Atalanta face off in a crucial Serie A clash on Sunday, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side just three points behind the reigning champions.

Lautaro, Thuram vs Lookman and Retegui comparison

When asked to choose between Lautaro-Thuram and Lookman-Retegui, Vieri took a deep breath before siding with Inter’s duo.

“That’s a tough one. Lautaro and Thuram have more international experience and have been playing at a high level for longer. They’ve been ready for a few years now.”

On Lautaro Martinez, Vieri dismissed any doubts about his form. “Some losers thought he was in a crisis, and then from January, he’s scored 10 goals, including five in his last three Champions League games. That shows his level.”

Meanwhile, he praised Ademola Lookman’s unique style. “Every time Lookman gets the ball, he goes one-on-one, always. There’s no one like him in Serie A. He’s fast, strong, takes players on, dribbles, and shoots—left foot or right foot, it doesn’t matter.”

Title Race

Vieri, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, acknowledged the significance of the match but cautioned that the Serie A title race remains open.

“After this, there are nine more matches, right? It’s not absolutely decisive, but it’s extremely important. If Atalanta win, those would be three very, very heavy points.”

Despite previously tipping a Barcelona vs. PSG final in the Champions League, Vieri now believes Inter have everything to go all the way.

“I didn’t want to jinx them, but now I can say it. Inter have everything to win both the league and the Champions League. They have two real players for each position, which not every club in Europe can boast.”

Vieri on penalties and Gasperini’s criticism

When asked about his penalty-taking ability, Vieri shrugged off the criticism.

“The only ones who miss penalties are those who take them. If you miss once, so be it.”

Inter will look to prove Vieri right when they face Atalanta in what could be a defining moment in the Serie A title race.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

