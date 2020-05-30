Uefa to move Champions League final from Istanbul

Uefa are considering moving the Champions League final away from Istanbul as they weigh up alternative locations for this season’s rescheduled showpiece.

A revised fixture list has been set out with Uefa aiming to complete the elite club competition across August after domestic leagues have concluded.

The Champions League final was due to be held on Saturday — May 30 — at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

One person with knowledge of the planning told The Associated Press Uefa had already decided using Istanbul was no longer practical this year and that one option was to stage the remaining matches in one city.

There are ongoing restrictions for travel across Europe, with international flight arrivals currently banned by Turkey.

The priority for the location of matches is the accessibility to players and officials as there are unlikely to be any fans allowed into the remaining Champions League games. The means the choice of Champions League final venue is likely to be determined by travel logistics amid ongoing Covid-19 curbs and the ability to implement the hygiene and testing necessary.

The most experienced European nation playing during the pandemic is Germany, which was the first of the major leagues to resume two weeks ago.

The Europa League is also in flux but one club confirmed plans to play the final eight in a single city.

Spanish club Getafe is due to play Inter Milan in the last 16.

“It seems what they want to do is to play the quarterfinals and semifinals at the same venue,” Getafe president Angel Torres told Spain’s Onda Cero radio. “It seems they will take the decision on June 17.”

UEFA said a variety of options are being explored for their competitions but no decisions have been made.