UCL: Emery urges Villa to win opener for club legend Shaw

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has urged his team to win their opening Uefa Champions League match against Young Boys on Tuesday in honour of the club’s European Cup winner, Gary Shaw, who passed away on Monday at the age of 63.

Shaw, a key member of the Villa squad that lifted the European Cup in 1982, will be remembered as Villa returns to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 41 years. Emery believes that securing a victory would be a fitting tribute to Shaw’s legacy.

“My condolences to his family and all Villa supporters,” Emery said. “We always remember the 1982 European Cup win, and he was a big part of that. It’s a sad moment, and we can use it as motivation for this game.”

Villa faces Swiss champions Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadium, which features an artificial pitch. Emery adjusted Villa’s training schedule to ensure the team was prepared for the unfamiliar surface.

“We’re adapting,” Emery added.

“We have changed our usual routine. Normally we train in Birmingham before travelling, but this time we decided to train here to get used to the synthetic pitch. We’re ready and won’t use it as an excuse.”

Villa will be without Matty Cash, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. However, Leon Bailey, who missed the recent win against Everton, has travelled with the squad to Switzerland.

