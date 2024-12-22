Tyson Fury claims he won Usyk rematch, slams judges' decision

Former two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has claimed that he won his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, stating that the judges made a mistake in awarding a unanimous decision victory to the Ukrainian.

In the bout at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Fury suffered his second consecutive defeat to Usyk, missing the chance to reclaim the WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC titles.

“I was quite confident. I thought I won that fight again, I thought I’ve won both fights. But then again, I’ve gone home with two losses on my record now, so there’s not much I can do about it,” Fury said during the post-fight press conference. “I’ll always believe until the day I die, I won that fight.”

Fury argued that he had been the aggressor throughout the contest. However, Usyk, despite conceding significant height, weight, and reach advantages, displayed superior skill and control, earning another decision win.

“It is what it is. I’m not going to cry over spilt milk; it’s happened now,” Fury said. “I know boxing; I’ve been in it all my life. You can’t change decisions, but I’ll always feel a little bit hard done by. Not a little bit actually—a lot.”

The 36-year-old stated he would now focus on enjoying the Christmas holiday after a demanding 12-week training camp.

“I’m going to go home and have a good Christmas. I’ve been away for 12 weeks, I put a lot of work in for this fight. I’m going to go home now and enjoy it,” he said.

Usyk’s victory solidifies his dominance in the heavyweight division, leaving Fury’s next move uncertain as he grapples with consecutive losses against the Ukrainian champion.

