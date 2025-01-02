Tobi Amusan eyes record-breaking comeback in 2025

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, has set sights on rewriting history in 2025. Amusan, the 27-year-old Commonwealth Games champion endured a challenging 2024 season, failing to qualify for the final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Determined to bounce back, the Ogun state-born hurdler resumed training in September 2024 under a new trainer Glen Mills. Mills, renowned for coaching Usain Bolt to multiple 100m and 200m world records as well as back-to-back Olympic victories in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, brings a wealth of expertise. His mentorship also led Bolt to multiple World Athletics Championships gold medals.

Her historic performance at Oregon 2022, where she set a world record of 12.12 seconds and became the first Nigerian to win a World outdoor title, remains a testament to her capabilities.

As the 2025 track and field season approaches, Amusan has hinted at big aspirations. On the eve of the new year, Amusan posted a message on her X account (@Evaglobal01): “I don’t care if it sounds unrealistic, it’s gonna happen.”

Amusan’s ambition and new training partnership with the highly regarded coach Mills have fueled excitement for the upcoming season. The athletics world will closely watch to see if she can achieve her goals and push the limits of women’s hurdling.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

