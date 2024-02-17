Ten Hag warns against complacency ahead of Luton Town clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sounded warning to his side ahead of their Premier League clash with newly-promoted side Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Luton Town defeated Newcastle and Brighton at home, drew with Liverpool and pushed Manchester City and Arsenal close before losing by the odd goal.

Pursuing a fifth successive victory across all competitions, Ten Hag insists His side should not underestimate Luton Town.

They surprisingly lost to fellow strugglers Sheffield United when they visited last weekend but Ten Hag will not read much into that result.

The Hatters’ most recent Premier League affair ended in a surprise 3-1 home loss to Sheffield United, while the Red Devils’ Champions League charge gathered momentum with a 2-1 success at Aston Villa.

“It doesn’t matter who you face, if you play the best or the worst or in between, it doesn’t matter,” said the Dutchman, whose side have won five and drawn one of their last six matches.

“We respect every opponent and we are not in a position to underestimate any opponent, so we will not do that.

“We have to play our best because we have seen their performances across the season are very good, and especially in the last weeks, they are improving. I have a lot of respect for this team, and we have to play our best football.”

Man United are unbeaten in the last 12 meetings against Luton in all competitions, winning 10 and drawing two.

Their record against newly-promoted clubs – winning the last 11 games and conceding just five – is the best since the latter years of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign when he won 12 in succession between 2011 and 2013.

And while Kenilworth Road has its traits which most Premier League clubs will not be accustomed to, Ten Hag dismissed what effect that may have on his side.

“The pitch, is it smaller or longer? (Is it) 11 v 11? No referees are coming?” he added.

“Every ambience is different, we have to deal with the circumstances, it’s about playing football 11 v 11, we have to make it our game.

Man United sit sixth, five points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa and six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. There is a possibility that the fifth spot will give a Premier League club Champions League qualification this season.

Luton Town are 17th, just a point above relegation, winning just five matches this season, and would be aiming to get a positive home result to boost their Premier League survival.