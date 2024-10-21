Ten Hag gears up for Europa League showdown with Mourinho’s Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho with Erik ten Hag

Embattled Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his excitement ahead of this week’s Europa League clash against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, calling the former United boss “an example for many, many managers.”

The match will mark a high-profile reunion between Ten Hag and Mourinho, who took charge of the Turkish club in June after he departed from Roma.

Mourinho, one of football’s most decorated managers, had a mixed tenure at Manchester United from 2016 to 2018 but delivered silverware, winning the League Cup and Europa League.

With United under pressure after two draws in their Europa League campaign, Ten Hag is eagerly anticipating the challenge of facing Mourinho.

“It’s a big game for both of us,” Ten Hag said during the Football Writers’ Association Northern Managers Awards dinner on Sunday. “I really enjoy facing him and playing against him. He always has good teams, he is a winner — he has won so many trophies. I think he is an example for many, many managers.”

Despite guiding United to FA Cup success last season, Ten Hag has come under scrutiny following a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign. The Red Devils sit 11th in the Premier League, with only three wins from their opening eight games. However, the Dutchman remains unfazed by the pressure.

“In football, you have to live in the moment,” Ten Hag stated. “What happened is in the past. You have to prove yourself every day, every season, and we have to go for it. We’re still early in the season, and our target is to win a trophy again.”

Ten Hag’s situation improved slightly on Saturday when United secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford at Old Trafford, thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s match-winning goal. The 21-year-old Danish forward, who has struggled with injuries this season, netted his first Premier League goal since May, and Ten Hag believes there’s more to come.

“He will always score,” Ten Hag said. “What’s important is he stays fit. He had so many injuries in his first season, but when he stays fit, he will score goals. His stats prove that.”

Anthony Nlebem

