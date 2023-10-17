Ten Hag backs plans for overhaul of Man U by new owner Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans to complete a radical overhaul of Manchester United’s football department are set to be welcomed by Erik ten Hag as part of his desire to raise standards at the club.

United sources have told Mail Sport that the manager has shown signs of frustration at the club’s recruitment during his 18 months in charge, with a lack of clarity over targets and budgets, limited data and a habit of over-paying for players particular causes of concern for many at Old Trafford.

It is not clear whether Ten Hag has spoken to Ratcliffe or received any reassurances over his future due to the strict rules governing the takeover process, but sources at Ineos have indicated that the manager will be retained despite United’s poor start to the season, with the new investors viewing an extensive injury list as a major mitigating factor.

While there has been no contact in recent months it is understood that Ten Hag and Ratcliffe have a pre-existing relationship due to the latter’s ownership of Nice, and they also bumped into each other at United’s Carrington training ground when the British billionaire was given a tour of the club’s facilities in March.

Ten Hag is likely to be enthusiastic about Ratcliffe’s proposed investment, with his £1.3billion offer expected to be ratified at a Board meeting on Thursday, due to Ineos’ track record in raising standards in football, cycling and sailing.