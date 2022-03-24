Ten African teams jostle for Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets

After an intense qualifying round that involved 54 African countries, 10 teams are still competing for five slots allocated to the continent ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With a total of 148 matches since the FIFA World Cup qualification (CAF) kicked off on September 4, 2019, 10 teams have made it to the third round, the final stage of the competition.

Tied in a home-away match, the first leg of the playoff is scheduled for March 25, 2022, while the second leg will be held four days later, on March 29, 2022.

Football loving Nigerians can watch the qualifiers as streaming service provider Showmax will be streaming the game live and in HD, courtesy of SuperSport.

The Eagles of Mali are set to battle the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on March 25, at Stade du 26 Mars (Martyrs of Pentecost Stadium), Mali. The Malians are hoping to secure their first World Cup ticket, and reinforcements are in place to support the Eagle’s bench led by Coach Mohamed Magassouba. The second leg will be held at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi, Tunisia.

After 48 years since their World Cup debut, DR Congo is anticipating to feel for the second time, what it is like to compete in the biggest football tournament in the world. The Leopard of Congo will take on the Atlas Lions of Morocco. The first leg of the playoff will take place at Stade des Martyrs at 15GMT, while the second leg will be held at Complexes Mohammed V at 19:30GMT.

The 71-year-old football rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana continues as the Super Eagles hope to make their seventh World Cup appearance. The Black Stars of Ghana would host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at Kumasi Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ashanti.

While the Super Eagle’s captain, Ahmed Musa, have promised that they would “dig their feet in the ground and ensure they get a result” when they visit Accra, The Super Eagles are hoping to outturn any negative result when the Black Stars returns at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja for the second leg.

“All our arrangements must be flawless and without sloppiness. It is a FIFA World Cup ticket at stake, so we must give it our all. Whatever efforts we have been making to ensure seamless movement to and fro, as well as accommodation of our contingent at major matches, must be doubled for the match in Kumasi. Nigerians don’t want to hear any story; they only want to see the World Cup ticket,” said Amaju Pinnick, president, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), stating that all arrangements have been completed to ensure Nigeria gets the 2022 World cup ticket.

Mo.Salah’s Egypt will host AFCON champion Senegal, less than two months after the two nations battled it in the African Nations Cup finals.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are hoping to avenge their defeat in the AFCON finals and secure the World Cup ticket for the fourth time.

The first playoff will be held at Cairo International Stadium, while the Lions of Teranga will welcome Egypt at the Stade Olympique de Diamniadio.

With seven appearances in the World Cup, Cameron holds the record of the African Nation with the most participation in the tournament and is looking forward to extending the record. They will welcome Algeria at Stade de Japoma, 17:00GMT. The Algerians are ready to outturn their poor performance after an early elimination in the AFCON 2021.

They will host Cameron at Stade Mustapha Tchaker at 19:30 GMT and hope to extend their World Cup appearance to five.