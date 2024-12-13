Swiss prosecutors close rape case against Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Swiss prosecutors have closed an investigation into an alleged rape in Stockholm, which Swedish media had linked to French football captain Kylian Mbappe.

Marina Chirakova of the Swedish Prosecution Authority announced that the inquiry into the reported October 10 incident at a luxury Stockholm hotel had been dropped due to insufficient evidence. Mbappe, who was never formally named or notified as a suspect by authorities, had previously dismissed the allegations as “fake news.”

The Real Madrid star, 25, visited Stockholm from October 9 to 11 with an entourage after being left out of France’s Nations League squad. Swedish media outlets Aftonbladet, Expressen, and SVT had named him in connection with the case, although prosecutors never identified him.

“My assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed, and the investigation is therefore closed,” Chirakova stated, adding that questioning Mbappé or seeking further evidence would not change the situation.

The complaint was filed on October 12, a day after the alleged victim sought medical attention. Investigators seized clothing items, including women’s underwear, as evidence.

Speaking publicly about the case for the first time on Sunday, Mbappe denied any involvement. “I haven’t received anything, no summons… I’m not involved,” he told French television program Clique. His lawyer previously said the player was preparing to file a defamation suit.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Petra Eklund, declined to comment on the closure of the case.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

