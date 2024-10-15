Mbappe calls rape allegations ‘fake news’

Kylian Mbapp

French star Kylian Mbappe has denied rape allegations reported by a Swedish newspaper, Aftonbladet, and has threatened legal action against the publication for what he and his entourage describe as “slanderous rumours.”

The 25-year-old Real Madrid star was implicated in a report stating that a rape investigation had been opened following a visit by his entourage to Stockholm. However, Mbappé has dismissed the claims as false and linked them to his ongoing legal dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), over €55 million in unpaid wages.

Labelling the report as “fake news,” Mbappe took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest the timing of the allegations was suspicious, given his upcoming hearing before a French league committee. “FAKE NEWS!!!! It’s becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance,” he posted.

Aftonbladet reported that a formal complaint had been filed with Swedish police regarding an alleged rape in Stockholm’s city center, though the report did not name Mbappé directly. A Swedish prosecutor confirmed that an investigation is underway, but police have withheld further details about the case.

Mbappe’s entourage issued a strong rebuttal, calling the accusations “false and irresponsible,” and vowed to take legal action against any parties spreading these rumours.

A source close to PSG has dismissed Mbappe’s claims that the Swedish report is connected to his wage dispute with the French club. The 2018 World Cup winner joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 after spending seven years at PSG.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

