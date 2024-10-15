Mbappe denies rape allegations, threatens legal action

Kylian Mbappe

French football star Kylian Mbappe has vehemently denied allegations of rape following reports that a Swedish prosecutor had opened an investigation.

Mbappe’s representatives dismissed the claims as “totally false” and “a slanderous rumour” on Tuesday after Swedish media outlets linked the Real Madrid player to the case.

Mbappe was reportedly “shocked” to see his name connected to the investigation, but according to his lawyer, Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, the France captain remains “at ease” as he insists he has done nothing wrong.

A Swedish prosecutor confirmed that a rape investigation had been opened, but did not mention Mbappe by name. However, Swedish media outlets, including Aftonbladet and Expressen, as well as public broadcaster SVT, reported that the 25-year-old footballer was the subject of the probe after a visit to Stockholm last week with friends.

“He is stunned to hear that it could concern him,” said Canu-Bernard. “He preferred to focus on training and instructed my office to take legal action against these slanderous accusations.”

The lawyer added that they will file a complaint for libel to address the “defamation” against the player. While unable to confirm or deny if Mbappe is indeed the subject of the investigation, Canu-Bernard emphasized that the player is confident in his innocence.

The case continues to attract significant media attention, though no official statement from Swedish authorities has directly implicated Mbappe at this time.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

