Mbappé under fire for skipping France Nations League matches

Kylian Mbappé

France captain Kylian Mbappé is facing criticism for missing Les Bleus’ Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium while available to play for Real Madrid.

Mbappé, who sustained a muscle injury last month, returned to action last Wednesday in Real Madrid’s surprise Champions League defeat to Lille. Despite this, France coach Didier Deschamps left the forward out of the national squad, citing a lack of match fitness due to limited playing time.

However, Mbappé raised eyebrows when he started in Real Madrid’s La Liga win over Villarreal on Saturday, only to be substituted after 71 minutes. Former France international Maxime Bossis questioned the decision, saying, “Either you’re injured and miss both club and national team games, or you’re not. It creates confusion when he plays for his club but skips international duty.”

Mbappé’s situation is further complicated by his role as captain, a position he inherited from Antoine Griezmann, who recently retired from international football. Griezmann’s unwavering commitment to the national team—playing 84 consecutive matches—has been contrasted with Mbappé’s current scrutiny.

Fabien Bonnet, spokesperson for France’s main supporters’ group, echoed this sentiment, stating, “As captain, Mbappé must set an example for the fans, and he hasn’t. The real captain, Antoine Griezmann, is now gone.”

France, currently second in Group A, will face Israel in Budapest on Thursday and then travel to Brussels to take on Belgium on Monday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share