Surulere LGA set to stage first-ever 10km marathon

By: Anthony Nlebem

Excitement is brewing as UB40 Sports Marketing, in collaboration with Surulere Local Government Area, is set to stage the first marathon, ‘LERE FUNATHON’, a 10km fun race scheduled to hold on August 17, 2024.

The 10km fun race will kick off at the National Stadium at 8 am, with over 300 athletes comprising of male and female runners expected to participate in the maiden edition of the 2024 LERE FUNATHON.

In his address, Bamidele Yusuf, the Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area, expressed the administration’s commitment to sports development, highlighting Surulere’s status as a hub for sports and entertainment, with several notable sports personalities hailing from the area.

“This administration is receptive to innovative ideas. While we have our plans in place, we are open to embracing brilliant ideas that will positively impact the community. We are thrilled to be organising the first-ever Local Government marathon in Lagos State,” Yusuf remarked.

“Aside from the marathon race, we have other sports programs like the Surulere Sports Festival coming up later this year.”

He further pledged that the LERE FUNATHON would become an annual event, reinforcing the administration’s dedication to promoting sports and community engagement.

According to Olusola Lawson, CEO of UB40 Sports Marketing, the organisers of the 10km fun race said the aim is to enhance the overall well-being of Surulere residents, foster new connections, and promote community cohesion through the fun run.

“Participation in a marathon offers numerous benefits, including physical and mental wellness. It also provides an opportunity to forge new friendships across diverse backgrounds,” Lawson said during a press conference.

“When a marathon is staged in a closed community, it attracts all residents irrespective of race, tribe, religion, sex and age. For a community like Surulere, this is a key attribute,” Lawson added.

“A closed-community marathon like the LERE FUNATHON encourages inclusivity, bringing together individuals from various demographics to celebrate sports and unity.

“It’s a 10km event, a format widely embraced worldwide. We deliberately chose this distance to align with global marathon standards. While the chairman mentioned an estimated participation of 300 runners, we anticipate a larger turnout,” Lawson concluded, expressing optimism for the event’s success and future editions,” Lawson added

Surulere, known as the “Sports City,” boasts two world-class stadiums and a vibrant youth population passionate about sports. The community regularly witnesses enthusiastic participation in various sporting activities, especially at the National Stadium, which sees a surge in athletic and exercise engagements, particularly on weekends.