Super Eagles camp lively ahead of Liberia cracker

Super Eagles camp in Tangier is very much alive as all 24 players invited by Head Coach Gernot Rohr have arrived ahead of Saturday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match against the Lone Star of Liberia.

Commitment, focus and absolute dedication oozed from the session at the training pitch of the Grand Stade de Tangier, with goalkeeper John Noble and forward Odion Ighalo, who were the last arrivals, having the side spectacle with Jean-Luc Royer, one of Rohr’s assistants.

Delivery, marksmanship and creativity were the underlying themes as the possible line-up squared up against the probable ahead of the Day 5 encounter that the Nigeria side sees as a must-win against Liberia, before flying into Lagos in the early hours of Sunday to prepare for the final group phase clash with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

Read Also: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Super Eagles battle ready for Liberia

Super Eagles

There were no dull moments as Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain, Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho fired from all cylinders to the delight of the technical and administrative staff in moderate weather in Morocco’s principal northern city.

“I am happy to be able to make it here. Good to be back with the group and the spirit is excellent,” Ighalo, reigning top scorer of the Africa Cup of Nations, told thenff.com.

Head Coach Rohr added: “It’s a good feeling here and we hope the weather stays nice as it has been since we got here. Everything is calm and the team has been able to concentrate very well.”

There was vibrancy and go-go spirit as the group welcomed back Ighalo, as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and forward Samuel Chukwueze.

Saturday’s match will kick off at 5pm Morocco time.