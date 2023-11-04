Suarez to join Messi in MLS, agrees deal with Inter Miami

Former Barcelona and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has reportedly agreed a deal to sign for Inter Miami after deciding to cut short his spell at Brazilian club Gremio.

This means that the 36-year-old Uruguayan striker would be linking up with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the US Major Soccer League.

Suarez signed a two-year deal with the Porto Alegre-based side in December 2022, but coach Renato Gaucho announced that the 36-year-old will be leaving after just 12 months of that arrangement when Brazil’s Serie A season concludes next month.

The MLS side are aiming to continue their ongoing ‘mini Barcelona’ project in the USA with Messi’s arrival followed by moves for former La Blaugrana stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Read also: Fernandes injury-time winner earn Ten Hag’s Man U 3 points against Fulham

Suarez has regularly hinted at his desire to become the fourth former Camp Nou star in Miami.

As reported by ESPN, Suarez has now agreed on a one-year contract with Inter Miami, with the option of a second season.

With a verbal agreement reportedly in place, Suarez is expected to put pen to paper on a move to Miami soon.

The Uruguay legend was strongly linked with a move to Miami after leaving Nacional in his homeland, but ultimately signed for Gremio instead.

A move to Miami would see him link up with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – as well as ex-Barça coach Gerardo Martino.

Martino recently confirmed Inter Miami’s interest in signing Suarez.

“Within our analysis of the upcoming season, and the needs we may have, we have an analysis with Luis and an analysis without Luis,” the Argentine said.

“When the moment arrives to make Suárez’s situation with respect to Inter Miami official, we’ll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction.”

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino, a former Barcelona manager, had admitted in October that a swoop for Suarez is on the cards.