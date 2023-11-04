Fernandes injury-time winner earn Ten Hag’s Man U 3 points against Fulham

Bruno Fernandes fired home an injury-time winner to secure a much-needed victory for Manchester United at Fulham.

United came into the Craven Cottage clash under a cloud after the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at home to Newcastle.

They were quiet for long periods of the game but a moment of brilliance from skipper Fernandes, who came in for criticism from former United players after the Newcastle loss, gave manager Erik ten Hag a welcome three points.

Fernandes evaded attempts to close him down on the edge of the penalty area before placing his shot beyond Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

United thought they had taken a 1-0 lead after eight minutes but VAR ruled out Scott McTominay’s effort for offside.

The Scot tapped in Alejandro Garnacho’s cut back but referee John Brooks overturned the goal after VAR ruled Harry Maguire had interfered with play from an offside position.

“Everyone knows the situation is not the best, we lost the last two games and the performances weren’t too good.

“Today it was a different game and we had to deliver something different and we got the three points which is the most important thing.

“Today is about the team and what everyone does on the pitch.

“It was a game where everyone sacrificed and everyone ran, worked harder and even the goal you could see the reaction of the players trying to get the ball around the box.

“It was a good performance and maybe we could have created more chances but we did still create a lot.

“We have to understand that we can still do better and can deliver much more,” Fernandes said in his post-match analysis.

The Manchester United captain insisted the squad must focus on winning every single game after the late winner at Fulham.