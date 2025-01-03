Slot warns Liverpool against underestimating Man United

Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot insists that Manchester United are far better than their current Premier League position suggests, as the Reds clash against their fierce rivals at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool sit six points clear at the top of the table and are favourites to claim their 20th English top-flight title, which would equal United’s record. Meanwhile, United find themselves in 14th place, reeling from five defeats in their last six league matches under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Despite United’s struggles, Slot is cautious about underestimating them. “No, of course, I’m not going to plan to rest any player because it’s a big game,” Slot said during Friday’s pre-match press conference. “I said it before the first fixture [a 3-0 win at Old Trafford], and I’ll say it again: they have much better players than their league position suggests.

“It might take some time for Ruben Amorim to fully bring out the best in his players, but they will definitely climb the table. They are much, much, much better than their current standing reflects.”

Slot, in his debut season managing in England, expressed sympathy for Amorim, who took over at United in November after leaving Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon.

“Every manager sympathizes with another because we all understand the immense pressure this job brings,” Slot said. “It’s no different for him, for me, or for any manager in the Premier League or elsewhere in the world.”

Slot also addressed speculation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid amid uncertainty over his contract, which expires at the end of the season. The Liverpool boss categorically ruled out a January exit, affirming the defender’s commitment to the club.

“Trent is fully committed to Liverpool and will play on Sunday,” Slot said. “Hopefully, he continues his exceptional form from the first half of the season. He has shown how much he wants to win here.”

With Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold all nearing the end of their contracts, Slot will be keen to maintain focus as Liverpool aim to strengthen their grip on the title race against a wounded but dangerous United side.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

