Six things to know about Aisha Tamba, Sadio Mane’s new bride

The internet burbled on Tuesday following the news of Senegal captain, Sadio Mane, finally tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Aisha Tamba, in a private ceremony in Dakar, Senegal.

The former Liverpool striker, who plays in the Saudi Arabia league with Al-Nassr, has kept his personal life private. Still, news of his wedding went viral on social media.

The internet erupted with excitement as stunning photos of Mane and his wife surfaced, giving fans and followers a peek into the private wedding ceremony.

Here are six interesting things you might not know about Aisha Tamba, Sadio Mane’s 18-year-old bride.

Aisha Tamba was born in Casamance, a town bordering Bambali, the village Mane hails from.

She is known to be from a humble background and interestingly, she is not on social media.

Aisha Tamba is the daughter of an architect and speaks the native Mandingo language, the same as Mane.

Mane is said to have first spotted her when she was just 16 years old.

She studied at a private school in Mbao for most of her formative years, becoming an expert on the Quran, the sacred book of Islam.

Mane helped her with her schooling.